OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s stock price has collected -11.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that OncoSec Medical Announces Pricing of $42.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ :ONCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.70, which is $2.1 above the current price. ONCS currently public float of 12.12M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCS was 287.86K shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

ONCS stocks went down by -11.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.38% and a quarterly performance of 38.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.55% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for ONCS stocks with a simple moving average of 65.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $10 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2018.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONCS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from Alpha Holdings, Inc., who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Nov 20. After this action, Alpha Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,350,001 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $393,872 using the latest closing price.

Alpha Holdings, Inc., the Director of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 50,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Alpha Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,430,001 shares at $255,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -188.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.88.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.07. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.