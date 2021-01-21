Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.81. The company’s stock price has collected -4.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :OAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OAC currently public float of 16.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OAC was 706.42K shares.

OAC’s Market Performance

OAC stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.50% and a quarterly performance of 57.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for Oaktree Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for OAC stocks with a simple moving average of 50.16% for the last 200 days.

OAC Trading at 28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +35.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OAC fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. saw 12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OAC

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.