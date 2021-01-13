NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) went up by 17.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.59. The company’s stock price has collected 17.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that NuCana Appoints Andrew Kay as Board Chairman

Is It Worth Investing in NuCana plc (NASDAQ :NCNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCNA is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NuCana plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75. NCNA currently public float of 32.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNA was 168.58K shares.

NCNA’s Market Performance

NCNA stocks went up by 17.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.62% and a quarterly performance of 5.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for NuCana plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.99% for NCNA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NCNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NCNA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $22 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NCNA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

NCNA Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA rose by +17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, NuCana plc saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -34.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.94. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -32.50 for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.54.