Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) — Memorandum on the tanker market

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE :NAT) Right Now?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.66. NAT currently public float of 146.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAT was 2.44M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.14% and a quarterly performance of -13.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Nordic American Tankers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.26% for NAT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 18th, 2019.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NAT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+14.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.04. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.17. Total debt to assets is 38.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.