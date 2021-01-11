NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.20. The company’s stock price has collected 20.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that NIO Day Was A Blockbuster. Here’s What the Chinese Auto Maker Revealed.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Limited (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for NIO Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $353.27, which is -$17.3 below the current price. NIO currently public float of 1.00B and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 179.71M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went up by 20.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.55% and a quarterly performance of 174.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 1602.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for NIO Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.20% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 197.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $59 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $54.70. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 27th, 2020.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at 31.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +33.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,034.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.80. In addition, NIO Limited saw 20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-141.59 for the present operating margin

-21.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Limited stands at -145.86. The total capital return value is set at -128.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -215.78. Equity return is now at value 231.30, with -32.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.