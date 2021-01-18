MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $455.81. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that MSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE :MSCI) Right Now?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSCI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MSCI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $460.38, which is $46.7 above the current price. MSCI currently public float of 80.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSCI was 432.86K shares.

MSCI’s Market Performance

MSCI stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly performance of 14.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for MSCI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for MSCI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSCI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MSCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MSCI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $416 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2020.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSCI reach a price target of $340. The rating they have provided for MSCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 12th, 2020.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MSCI, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

MSCI Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $436.84. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Pettit CD Baer, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $424.17 back on Dec 04. After this action, Pettit CD Baer now owns 268,645 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $1,060,419 using the latest closing price.

Crum Scott A, the Chief Human Resources Officer of MSCI Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $395.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Crum Scott A is holding 28,279 shares at $395,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.51 for the present operating margin

+75.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +36.18. The total capital return value is set at 27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value -201.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.