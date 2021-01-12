Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Meten EdtechX Announces Completion of its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 15.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 430.85K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.47% and a quarterly performance of -54.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.43% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.34% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -78.07% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -29.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -20.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9510. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 123.20, with -24.40 for asset returns.