Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) went up by 12.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected -12.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on February 5, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MFH) Right Now?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFH is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MFH currently public float of 3.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFH was 573.14K shares.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH stocks went down by -12.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.46% and a quarterly performance of 13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.37% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.02% for MFH stocks with a simple moving average of 45.34% for the last 200 days.

MFH Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.22%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH fell by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.23 for the present operating margin

+85.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at +27.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.