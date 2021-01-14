Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.08. The company’s stock price has collected -7.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Melco Resorts Finance Announces Pricing of 5.375% Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ :MLCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.72, which is $4.05 above the current price. MLCO currently public float of 455.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLCO was 2.42M shares.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO stocks went down by -7.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.81% and a quarterly performance of 13.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.28% for MLCO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $20 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

MLCO Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+25.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 50.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.