Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/21 that Workhorse Just Got a New Electric-Vehicle Order. What It Means for the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 3.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $0.24 above the current price. WKHS currently public float of 112.15M and currently shorts hold a 30.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 15.13M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went down by -7.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.71% and a quarterly performance of 4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 622.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.49% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of 54.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to WKHS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,331.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.09. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Chess Raymond Joseph, who sale 4,853 shares at the price of $24.46 back on Jan 15. After this action, Chess Raymond Joseph now owns 131,390 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $118,704 using the latest closing price.

Ackerson Gregory T., the Controller of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 3,223 shares at $27.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Ackerson Gregory T. is holding 103,780 shares at $89,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6338.12 for the present operating margin

-1452.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -9868.98. Equity return is now at value 602.00, with -310.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 607.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.