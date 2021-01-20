The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.81. The company’s stock price has collected 15.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/21 that Poshmark CEO Sees Huge Market for Used Goods. Investors Agree.

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.86, which is -$6.86 below the current price. REAL currently public float of 84.50M and currently shorts hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 2.11M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went up by 15.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.76% and a quarterly performance of 96.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.69% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of 89.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to REAL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at 58.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +46.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 43.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $25.75 back on Jan 13. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 192,677 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $3,089,560 using the latest closing price.

Lo Steve Ming, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of The RealReal Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Lo Steve Ming is holding 39,250 shares at $130,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.95 for the present operating margin

+63.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -30.42. The total capital return value is set at -51.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.09. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 41.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.