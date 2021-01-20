Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.84. The company’s stock price has collected 22.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/17/21 that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Brings Back Its Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.61, which is -$4.1 below the current price. SKT currently public float of 91.02M and currently shorts hold a 49.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 2.61M shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 22.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.30% and a quarterly performance of 119.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.64% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of 82.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

SKT Trading at 33.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +22.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 34.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from Williams James Floyd, who purchase 4,300 shares at the price of $5.73 back on Aug 21. After this action, Williams James Floyd now owns 101,568 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $24,630 using the latest closing price.

Yalof Stephen, the President & COO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Yalof Stephen is holding 399,308 shares at $57,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.24 for the present operating margin

+41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +17.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 383.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.31. Total debt to assets is 72.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55.