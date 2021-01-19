SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.71, which is $8.84 above the current price. SSNC currently public float of 223.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNC was 986.18K shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stocks went down by -7.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly performance of 2.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.50% for SSNC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $77 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SSNC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.76. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Frank Joseph J., who purchase 1 shares at the price of $72.21 back on Dec 17. After this action, Frank Joseph J. now owns 1,549 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $47 using the latest closing price.

MICHAEL JONATHAN E, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., purchase 22 shares at $70.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that MICHAEL JONATHAN E is holding 62,028 shares at $1,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +9.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.47. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.46. Total debt to assets is 44.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.