Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.69. The company’s stock price has collected 28.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE :SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Skillz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SKLZ currently public float of 67.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 3.89M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stocks went up by 28.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.40% and a quarterly performance of 72.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.97% for Skillz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.72% for SKLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 85.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

SKLZ Trading at 44.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +28.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.