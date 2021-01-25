Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) went up by 12.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s stock price has collected 28.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Recon Announces Development of AI-based Control System of Electric Submersible Pump

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :RCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCON is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Recon Technology Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. RCON currently public float of 4.25M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCON was 1.19M shares.

RCON’s Market Performance

RCON stocks went up by 28.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.99% and a quarterly performance of 85.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Recon Technology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.32% for RCON stocks with a simple moving average of 39.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at 58.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +84.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON rose by +28.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw 48.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.68 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd. stands at -29.27. The total capital return value is set at -14.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.17. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), the company’s capital structure generated 27.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.82. Total debt to assets is 15.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.