QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went down by -8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s stock price has collected -32.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PINS, QS and TCDA

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$28.79 below the current price. QS currently public float of 135.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 12.08M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went down by -32.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of 302.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.78% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.05% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of 86.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $28 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

QS Trading at 22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares sank -24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +357.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -32.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.27. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -32.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.