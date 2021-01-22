Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went down by -5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected -5.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that (PR) Oncolytics and SOLTI Report Clinical Synergy of Pelareorep with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $6.81. ONCY currently public float of 42.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 1.31M shares.
ONCY’s Market Performance
ONCY stocks went down by -5.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.24% and a quarterly performance of 19.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.02% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 30.50% for the last 200 days.
ONCY Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.08% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.77% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for ONCY
The total capital return value is set at -610.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,059.27. Equity return is now at value -190.80, with -108.50 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.