NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.80. The company’s stock price has collected 12.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/27/20 that NetEase Cloud Music Concert by TFBOYS Breaks Guinness World Records for Most Viewed Paid Concert

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ :NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 134.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for NetEase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $717.57, which is -$1.17 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of NTES was 2.55M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stocks went up by 12.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.68% and a quarterly performance of 20.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for NetEase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.10% for NTES stocks with a simple moving average of 26.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NTES, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

NTES Trading at 19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +24.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.97. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.96. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 28.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.97. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.