LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.43. The company’s stock price has collected 4.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Trialbee Partners with LiveRamp to Scale Reach for Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.08, which is -$8.13 below the current price. RAMP currently public float of 63.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAMP was 710.87K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP stocks went up by 4.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.27% and a quarterly performance of 48.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.97% for RAMP stocks with a simple moving average of 64.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $65 based on the research report published on July 09th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RAMP, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at 25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.16. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw 17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Arra James F., who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $72.27 back on Jan 04. After this action, Arra James F. now owns 140,435 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $686,528 using the latest closing price.

JONES JERRY C, the CHIEF ETHICS & LEGAL OFFICER of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 14,226 shares at $72.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that JONES JERRY C is holding 150,807 shares at $1,038,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.29 for the present operating margin

+60.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -32.91. The total capital return value is set at -14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.31. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.