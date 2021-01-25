International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s stock price has collected -8.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/22/21 that IBM Shares Are an Anomaly in a Hot Tech Sector

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for International Business Machines Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.29, which is $19.59 above the current price. IBM currently public float of 889.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 5.44M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went down by -8.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly performance of 3.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.63% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IBM, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

IBM Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.79. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from Gorsky Alex, who purchase 4,232 shares at the price of $117.86 back on Nov 09. After this action, Gorsky Alex now owns 4,232 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $498,762 using the latest closing price.

LIVERIS ANDREW N, the Director of International Business Machines Corporation, purchase 2,655 shares at $112.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that LIVERIS ANDREW N is holding 2,655 shares at $299,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.95 for the present operating margin

+49.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.99. Equity return is now at value 38.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 322.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.34. Total debt to assets is 42.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.