Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) went up by 29.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.53. Press Release reported on 12/28/20 that Glory Star New Star Media Holdings Limited Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSMG currently public float of 13.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSMG was 42.49K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.94% for GSMG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 29.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

The total capital return value is set at -0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.29. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.