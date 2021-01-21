Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went down by -4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Enable Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

Is It Worth Investing in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :ENBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENBL is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.19, which is $0.26 above the current price. ENBL currently public float of 88.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENBL was 1.23M shares.

ENBL’s Market Performance

ENBL stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of 24.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Enable Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for ENBL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENBL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ENBL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ENBL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2020.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Hold” to ENBL, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ENBL Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENBL fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Enable Midstream Partners LP saw 7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENBL starting from Trauschke Sean, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Trauschke Sean now owns 21,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP, valued at $18,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.71 for the present operating margin

+27.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP stands at +13.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), the company’s capital structure generated 59.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.46. Total debt to assets is 35.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.