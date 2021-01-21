Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 10.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.24. The company’s stock price has collected 17.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that Digital Turbine Earns Company Culture Award

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 211.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.58, which is -$16.79 below the current price. APPS currently public float of 85.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 3.80M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 17.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.39% and a quarterly performance of 76.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 749.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.31% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of 156.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $60 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $31.50 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

APPS Trading at 37.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,580.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.69. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Rogers Christopher Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $53.01 back on Jan 04. After this action, Rogers Christopher Thomas now owns 297,198 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $1,590,300 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $40.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 390,531 shares at $8,128,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+38.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.58. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.40. Total debt to assets is 11.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.