Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DCRB) went up by 4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :DCRB) Right Now?

DCRB currently public float of 16.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCRB was 202.66K shares.

DCRB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.39% for DCRB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.39% for the last 200 days.

DCRB Trading at 14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.61% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCRB rose by +14.84%. In addition, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation saw 13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCRB

The total capital return value is set at -67.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -920.53.

Based on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,219.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.