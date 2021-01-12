Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.13. The company’s stock price has collected 14.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Datadog Releases Capabilities to Correlate User Sessions with Backend Application Traces

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.50, which is -$2.0 below the current price. DDOG currently public float of 203.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 3.86M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 14.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of -6.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $125 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

DDOG Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +203.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.40. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 321,800 shares at the price of $92.28 back on Jan 04. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 163,621 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $29,695,188 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 117,400 shares at $92.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 0 shares at $10,879,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+75.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.