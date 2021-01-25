Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 25.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 28.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 13.40M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 28.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 124.17% and a quarterly performance of 131.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.00% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 113.84% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 103.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares surge +123.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +28.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 123.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.