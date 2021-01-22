Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected 20.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Beasley Broadcast Group Prices Upsized Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BBGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBGI is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. BBGI currently public float of 8.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBGI was 2.41M shares.

BBGI’s Market Performance

BBGI stocks went up by 20.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.55% and a quarterly performance of 60.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.96% for BBGI stocks with a simple moving average of 24.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBGI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BBGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBGI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8.50 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2018.

Deutsche Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for BBGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2007.

BBGI Trading at 44.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +58.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBGI rose by +20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. saw 52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stands at +5.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.19. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.