Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.48. The company's stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.27, which is $2.42 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 123.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 2.05M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.60% and a quarterly performance of 41.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of 37.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

ALK Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.52. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.95 back on Dec 28. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 95,908 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $529,500 using the latest closing price.

BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, the VP & CONTROLLER of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 630 shares at $54.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL is holding 4,703 shares at $34,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+22.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.40. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 22.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.