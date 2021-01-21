ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) went up by 7.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Moore Kuehn Encourages VIH, SMTX, GXGX, and ACEV Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ACEV was 568.55K shares.

ACEV’s Market Performance

ACEV stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.06% and a quarterly performance of 20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for ACEV stocks with a simple moving average of 17.36% for the last 200 days.

ACEV Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACEV rose by +3.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. saw 15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.