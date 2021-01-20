Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPOE, VSPR, ACAM and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACAM) Right Now?

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 516.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACAM currently public float of 30.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAM was 1.50M shares.

ACAM’s Market Performance

ACAM stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.86% and a quarterly performance of 12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for ACAM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

ACAM Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAM fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAM starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 220,587 shares at the price of $11.23 back on Dec 29. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 2,839,200 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., valued at $2,477,192 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., sale 862,451 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,059,787 shares at $9,495,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAM

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.