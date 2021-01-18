Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.19. The company’s stock price has collected -5.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for all HSBC Products

Is It Worth Investing in Kraton Corporation (NYSE :KRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRA is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kraton Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.33, which is -$1.44 below the current price. KRA currently public float of 31.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRA was 330.92K shares.

KRA’s Market Performance

KRA stocks went down by -5.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.57% and a quarterly performance of 9.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Kraton Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.16% for KRA stocks with a simple moving average of 62.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRA

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KRA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 11th, 2018.

KRA Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRA fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +315.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.19. In addition, Kraton Corporation saw 14.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRA starting from Boldrini Marcello C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Nov 24. After this action, Boldrini Marcello C now owns 28,154 shares of Kraton Corporation, valued at $150,410 using the latest closing price.

Russell Chris H., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Kraton Corporation, sale 1,532 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Russell Chris H. is holding 11,655 shares at $44,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+16.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraton Corporation stands at +2.82. The total capital return value is set at 5.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kraton Corporation (KRA), the company’s capital structure generated 193.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.90. Total debt to assets is 51.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.