Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.90. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE :WDR) Right Now?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDR is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.17, which is -$2.89 below the current price. WDR currently public float of 60.22M and currently shorts hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDR was 1.71M shares.

WDR’s Market Performance

WDR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of 39.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for WDR stocks with a simple moving average of 51.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WDR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WDR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

WDR Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.48 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.12. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.95. Total debt to assets is 9.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.