Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.32. The company's stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE :WAB) Right Now?

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Wabtec Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.00, which is -$3.8 below the current price. WAB currently public float of 180.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAB was 1.39M shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.65% and a quarterly performance of 28.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Wabtec Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for WAB stocks with a simple moving average of 28.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WAB, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

WAB Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.54. In addition, Wabtec Corporation saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Faiveley Erwan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $73.08 back on Nov 30. After this action, Faiveley Erwan now owns 5,745,561 shares of Wabtec Corporation, valued at $1,461,600 using the latest closing price.

Faiveley Erwan, the Director of Wabtec Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $73.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Faiveley Erwan is holding 5,765,561 shares at $1,478,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+25.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabtec Corporation stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.08. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wabtec Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 47.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.08. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.