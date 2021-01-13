Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went up by 14.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.26. The company’s stock price has collected 29.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Upstart Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 411.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.20. UPST currently public float of 55.99M. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 3.24M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.96% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of 39.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPST, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 39.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +29.17%. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Loeb Daniel S, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Loeb Daniel S now owns 13,381,222 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $24,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the SVP, Product and Data Science of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 213,124 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Gu Paul is holding 200,000 shares at $3,964,106 based on the most recent closing price.