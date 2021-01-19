U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected 18.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 3.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.05, which is -$3.13 below the current price. SLCA currently public float of 71.92M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 1.40M shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went up by 18.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.92% and a quarterly performance of 227.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.43% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of 153.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SLCA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 63.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +516.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from USSERY JAMES DEREK, who sale 14,160 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Dec 23. After this action, USSERY JAMES DEREK now owns 92,477 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $104,218 using the latest closing price.

Blanchard John Paul, the President Performance Material of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 7,450 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Blanchard John Paul is holding 32,534 shares at $49,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -22.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.21. Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), the company’s capital structure generated 199.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.56. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.