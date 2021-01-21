Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that 2020’s Worst Red-Light Runners: Alarming Footage from Verra Mobility Urges Drivers to Stop on Red

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ :VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 316.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Verra Mobility Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $0.89 above the current price. VRRM currently public float of 131.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRRM was 769.10K shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly performance of 36.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Verra Mobility Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.21% for VRRM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.73% for the last 200 days.

VRRM Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Jan 14. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 515,815 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $130,149 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $13.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 525,815 shares at $132,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+69.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +7.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 265.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.61. Total debt to assets is 62.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.