U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) went up by 11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected 27.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that U.S. Xpress Invests in Autonomous Trucking Technology

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :USX) Right Now?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 591.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $1.63 above the current price. USX currently public float of 22.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USX was 377.88K shares.

USX’s Market Performance

USX stocks went up by 27.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.18% and a quarterly performance of -4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.70% for USX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for USX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to USX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

USX Trading at 21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX rose by +27.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Beizer Jon, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Oct 28. After this action, Beizer Jon now owns 42,354 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $18,600 using the latest closing price.

Rickel John C, the Director of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Rickel John C is holding 61,854 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.70 for the present operating margin

+6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.56. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), the company’s capital structure generated 291.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.46. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.