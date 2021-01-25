Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) went up by 14.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s stock price has collected -29.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Triterras, Inc. Announces Independent Investigation by the Audit Committee to Address and Rebut Recent Short Report
Is It Worth Investing in Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ :TRIT) Right Now?
Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Triterras Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $19.00. Today, the average trading volume of TRIT was 2.28M shares.
TRIT’s Market Performance
TRIT stocks went down by -29.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.61% and a quarterly performance of -34.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.73% for Triterras Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.88% for TRIT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.28% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of TRIT
Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRIT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TRIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.
TRIT Trading at -25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought TRIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.08% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.73%, as shares sank -35.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIT fell by -3.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, Triterras Inc. saw -31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for TRIT
Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.