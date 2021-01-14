TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went up by 13.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s stock price has collected 18.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement Of Paul D. Coombs From Its Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 3.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. TTI currently public float of 116.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.46M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went up by 18.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.82% and a quarterly performance of 143.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for TETRA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.84% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of 118.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the price at $2.25. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 58.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +65.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +18.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9532. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from LUNA GINA, who purchase 175,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 30. After this action, LUNA GINA now owns 192,818 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $99,750 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Richard D, the VP-Finance & Global Controller of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 79,500 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’Brien Richard D is holding 143,859 shares at $45,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+17.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -13.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value -850.10, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,655.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.37. Total debt to assets is 71.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,609.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.