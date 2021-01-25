Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) went down by -4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s stock price has collected 7.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Liberty Global Ventures’ Mobile Esports Investment Closes Successful Public Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE :SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Skillz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.80, which is $2.24 above the current price. SKLZ currently public float of 67.18M and currently shorts hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 4.39M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stocks went up by 7.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.75% and a quarterly performance of 122.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Skillz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.40% for SKLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 111.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SKLZ Trading at 50.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +40.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +7.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.