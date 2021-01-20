Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) went down by -7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Perion Network Ltd. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $57.4 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ :PERI) Right Now?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PERI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Perion Network Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30, which is $1.43 above the current price. PERI currently public float of 21.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PERI was 724.33K shares.

PERI’s Market Performance

PERI stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.11% and a quarterly performance of 84.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Perion Network Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for PERI stocks with a simple moving average of 82.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10.75 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PERI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PERI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to PERI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

PERI Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.89 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +4.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 24.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.77. Total debt to assets is 14.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.