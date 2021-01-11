Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s stock price has collected 77.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/27/20 that Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

Is It Worth Investing in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ :NAKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NAKD currently public float of 41.61M and currently shorts hold a 25.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAKD was 125.41M shares.

NAKD’s Market Performance

NAKD stocks went up by 77.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.85% and a quarterly performance of 175.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.52% for Naked Brand Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.29% for NAKD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

NAKD Trading at 109.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.04%, as shares surge +96.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +271.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKD rose by +77.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2189. In addition, Naked Brand Group Limited saw 77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.03 for the present operating margin

+25.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naked Brand Group Limited stands at -60.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -260.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.