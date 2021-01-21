Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) went up by 9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected 16.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Milestone Scientific Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S Patent Related to CompuFlo(R) Disposables

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX :MLSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. MLSS currently public float of 43.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLSS was 320.80K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS stocks went up by 16.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.26% and a quarterly performance of 71.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Milestone Scientific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.67% for MLSS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at 48.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 36.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from D’Agostino Joseph, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Jan 13. After this action, D’Agostino Joseph now owns 903,587 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $196,000 using the latest closing price.

D’Agostino Joseph, the CFO & COO of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that D’Agostino Joseph is holding 983,587 shares at $48,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.75 for the present operating margin

+68.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -89.85. The total capital return value is set at -252.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -465.11. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.