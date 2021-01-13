Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) went up by 13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.93. The company’s stock price has collected 36.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Inovalon Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :INOV) Right Now?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 655.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOV is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.61, which is -$0.74 below the current price. INOV currently public float of 73.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOV was 619.49K shares.

INOV’s Market Performance

INOV stocks went up by 36.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.80% and a quarterly performance of -6.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Inovalon Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.79% for INOV stocks with a simple moving average of 23.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INOV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for INOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INOV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $25 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INOV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for INOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to INOV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

INOV Trading at 34.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOV rose by +36.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, Inovalon Holdings Inc. saw 40.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOV starting from Boldt Jonathan R, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Dec 17. After this action, Boldt Jonathan R now owns 279,405 shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc., valued at $47,700 using the latest closing price.

Boldt Jonathan R, the Chief Financial Officer of Inovalon Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $19.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Boldt Jonathan R is holding 281,905 shares at $47,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+57.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stands at +1.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), the company’s capital structure generated 140.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.41. Total debt to assets is 49.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.