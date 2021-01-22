Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Hannon Armstrong Named to Real Leaders Top Impact Companies List of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.00, which is -$7.05 below the current price. HASI currently public float of 72.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 730.40K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.56% and a quarterly performance of 53.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of 69.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $56 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to HASI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +249.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.14. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Chuslo Steven, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $55.45 back on Dec 08. After this action, Chuslo Steven now owns 240,365 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $2,218,000 using the latest closing price.

O’Neil Charles, the Director of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., sale 2,732 shares at $53.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that O’Neil Charles is holding 22,913 shares at $147,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +56.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 58.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.