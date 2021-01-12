GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went up by 7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSAH currently public float of 56.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 568.08K shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

GSAH stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.11% and a quarterly performance of 9.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.98% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.51% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at 15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH rose by +9.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw 3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.