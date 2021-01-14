Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FUSE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of FUSE was 588.85K shares.

FUSE’s Market Performance

FUSE stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.97% and a quarterly performance of 16.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Fusion Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for FUSE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.98% for the last 200 days.

FUSE Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSE rose by +3.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Fusion Acquisition Corp. saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.