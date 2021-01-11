Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 29.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.77. The company’s stock price has collected 27.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that EQUOS launches Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Contracts

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.13. EQOS currently public float of 1.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 947.83K shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went up by 27.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 229.19% and a quarterly performance of 258.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.53% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.17% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of 115.05% for the last 200 days.

EQOS Trading at 122.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.27%, as shares surge +249.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.26. In addition, Diginex Limited saw 27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.