CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) went down by -8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.72. The company’s stock price has collected 12.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that CuriosityStream To Present at the 23(rd) Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ :CURI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CuriosityStream Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is -$1.89 below the current price. CURI currently public float of 6.86M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURI was 446.31K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stocks went up by 12.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.21% and a quarterly performance of 76.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for CuriosityStream Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.90% for CURI stocks with a simple moving average of 77.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CURI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CURI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $22 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CURI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CURI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

CURI Trading at 52.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +40.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.14. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw 33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who purchase 20,500 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 16. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 822,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $226,525 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., purchase 20,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 801,657 shares at $205,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.