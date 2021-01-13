Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Cloudera Appoints Gary Hu to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE :CLDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLDR is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cloudera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.58, which is $0.95 above the current price. CLDR currently public float of 306.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLDR was 5.07M shares.

CLDR’s Market Performance

CLDR stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.18% and a quarterly performance of 19.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Cloudera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for CLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CLDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CLDR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

CLDR Trading at 17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +16.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDR rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.79. In addition, Cloudera Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDR starting from Reasoner Scott, who sale 72,424 shares at the price of $15.32 back on Dec 23. After this action, Reasoner Scott now owns 75,349 shares of Cloudera Inc., valued at $1,109,767 using the latest closing price.

FRANKOLA JIM, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudera Inc., sale 73,800 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that FRANKOLA JIM is holding 1,300,367 shares at $1,131,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.78 for the present operating margin

+62.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudera Inc. stands at -42.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.08. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 9.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.